Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,823 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Cigna worth $67,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Shares of CI stock opened at $301.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $302.01.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.