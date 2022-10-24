Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,070 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,642 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $56,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $250,668,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $223,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $142.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.83.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

