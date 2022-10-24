Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,011 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $63,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.07 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

