Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 417 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,168,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Exelon were worth $52,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 412,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 60,362 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 156,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Exelon Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.