Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,055,304 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 476.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055,304 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.18% of Kroger worth $60,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Kroger by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Kroger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

