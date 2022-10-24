Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,482 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Netflix worth $56,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.19.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $290.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.



