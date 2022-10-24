Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $54.31 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 988,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175,346 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.26% of Duke Realty worth $54,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 27.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,004,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 52.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of DRE opened at $48.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

