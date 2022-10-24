Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $53.44 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.18% of Biogen worth $53,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,768,000 after buying an additional 77,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 1.9 %

BIIB opened at $267.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $284.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.90 and its 200 day moving average is $214.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.46.

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.