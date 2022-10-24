Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,776 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 98,412 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $69,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

