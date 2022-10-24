Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 47,904 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,904 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of PayPal worth $84,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66.5% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $84.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $255.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.19.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

