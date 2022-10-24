Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.15% of Crown Castle worth $111,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,853,000 after purchasing an additional 231,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,728,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Crown Castle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,634,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

CCI stock opened at $123.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.90 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average of $171.57. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

