Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 24th (ANSS, ATDRY, BP, BTLCY, BYLOF, CAR, GPAGF, HEI, INVVY, LSGOF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, October 24th:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $270.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $295.00.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BP (NYSE:BP)

was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $231.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $230.00.

Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $129.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

