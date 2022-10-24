Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for JELD-WEN (JELD)

JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

10/12/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – JELD-WEN is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.27.

Get JELD-WEN Holding Inc alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 29,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,294,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,854,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,294,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,854,655.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 295,863 shares of company stock worth $3,121,838 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 28.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 33,082 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Holding Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN Holding Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.