Request Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $105.36 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $105.36 million and $2.81 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,279.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003345 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00057035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00043822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022771 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10653613 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $2,473,038.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

