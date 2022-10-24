Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Republic Services worth $50,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 46.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 206.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services Stock Up 0.9 %

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $133.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.29.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

