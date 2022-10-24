renBTC Market Cap Tops $69.46 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, renBTC has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $69.46 million and approximately $663,838.00 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $19,402.98 or 1.00223118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

