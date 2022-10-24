renBTC 1-Day Volume Hits $2.87 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $19,500.67 or 1.00739627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $69.81 million and $2.87 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About renBTC

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

