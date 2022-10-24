RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.25.

RNR opened at $139.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $2,140,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

