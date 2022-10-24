Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,986 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.08) price objective on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) target price on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) target price on Relx in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,612.71 ($31.57).

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,225 ($26.88) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,265.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,289.16. The stock has a market cap of £42.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,746.91. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, insider June Felix purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,204 ($26.63) per share, for a total transaction of £44,080 ($53,262.45).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

