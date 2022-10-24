Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Sells 24,548 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,548 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.72. 103,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,144. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.