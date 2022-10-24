Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Sells 14,480 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co bought a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.6 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,756. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $3.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

