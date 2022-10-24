Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases 3,375 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises approximately 1.8% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $7,097,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 453.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.7 %

CBOE stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.87. The company had a trading volume of 482,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.19. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

