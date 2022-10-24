Reef Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40.07 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $113.42 million and $40.07 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,504.90 or 0.28472484 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,350,807,103 coins and its circulating supply is 20,350,733,853 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

