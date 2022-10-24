Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market cap of $773.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.16. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,038,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 882,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 801,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 701,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

