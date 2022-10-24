RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Price Performance
RealNetworks stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
