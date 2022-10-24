RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Price Performance

RealNetworks stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealNetworks

About RealNetworks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 568,629 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.