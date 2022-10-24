Rarible (RARI) Market Cap Reaches $28.68 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $28.68 million and $173,938.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00010749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rarible

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,865,264 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

