Radio Caca Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.83 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $82.83 million and $3.63 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.71 or 0.01425499 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005761 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00020910 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.00 or 0.01662258 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,566,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

