Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) versus TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) Financial Survey

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Quipt Home Medical and TearLab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than TearLab.

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and TearLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 1.31% 2.70% 1.48% TearLab N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and TearLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $102.35 million 1.41 -$6.17 million $0.06 67.51 TearLab $22.66 million 0.03 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

TearLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quipt Home Medical.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats TearLab on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. In addition, it provides nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilator equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, equipment solutions, power wheelchairs, oxygen therapy, bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, compressors, patient lifts, walkers, products for wound care, and medical equipment for home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About TearLab

(Get Rating)

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.