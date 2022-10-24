Quilter (LON:QLT) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.09) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QLT. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 85 ($1.03) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 115 ($1.39).

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Price Performance

QLT opened at GBX 91.24 ($1.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.65. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 81.99 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.60 ($1.95).

Quilter Cuts Dividend

Quilter Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

(Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.