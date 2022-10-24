QUASA (QUA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $139,776.00

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $97.19 million and approximately $139,776.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003436 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00056190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022612 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128751 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $138,864.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.