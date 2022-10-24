Quant Hits Market Capitalization of $2.17 Billion (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Quant has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $2.17 billion and $94.35 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $179.48 or 0.00930334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,460.38 or 0.28314501 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011059 BTC.
About Quant
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.