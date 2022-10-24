QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $84,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.24. 217,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,694,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

