QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,112 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.8% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 410.6% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6 %

QCOM stock opened at $116.47 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.66 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.