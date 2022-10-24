Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $40.91 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 24th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $278.50 million and $40.91 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.67 or 0.00013865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.61 or 0.06914731 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00081743 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,383,137 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

