Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $43,620,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3,552.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,460,000 after buying an additional 1,004,283 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,584,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,952,000 after buying an additional 990,059 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $30,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 636,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.81 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -476.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

