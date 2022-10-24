Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PULM stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.