PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $20,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 382,596 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,646,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 110,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after acquiring an additional 158,330 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $47.41 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $96,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,771 shares of company stock worth $199,662. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Profile



PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

