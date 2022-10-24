Proton Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $30.26 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,876,990,787 coins and its circulating supply is 13,813,904,807 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

