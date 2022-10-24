Proton One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.67 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Proton has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $30.68 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,876,068,760 coins and its circulating supply is 13,812,855,840 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

