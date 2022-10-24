ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Stock Price Up 3.9%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.06. Approximately 101,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,538,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Dow30

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 47.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 21.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 538.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.