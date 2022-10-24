ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Gap Up to $40.77

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.77, but opened at $41.82. ProShares Ultra Financials shares last traded at $41.36, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Financials Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Financials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

