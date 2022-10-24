Prometeus Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119,228.00 (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $105.01 million and $119,228.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $5.46 or 0.00028175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.50 or 0.28415018 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011098 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

