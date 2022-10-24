Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $86,614.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $86,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,914.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Progyny Price Performance

Progyny stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 691,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.