Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 2.5 %

PDEX opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

