Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Down 2.5 %
PDEX opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.94.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.