Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.00

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 5500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $536.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.01.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,676,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,561,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 348,503 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,415,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

