Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Up 3%

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.80 and last traded at $74.60. 2,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 71,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFBC. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 209.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 104,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 90.9% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 80,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,617.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 66,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $2,866,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

