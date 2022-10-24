PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) PT Lowered to SEK 150 at Berenberg Bank

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 208 to SEK 150 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCELF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. PowerCell Sweden AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

About PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers PowerCell S2 based solutions that comprise PowerCell MS-30, a fuel cell system for battery-operated electric vehicles; PowerCell PS-5, a fuel cell system that is used for electricity generation, as well as an auxiliary power generator for telecom, traffic, building, and household applications; and PowerCell S2 fuel cell stack.

