Potomac Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,104 shares during the period. PFSweb accounts for approximately 1.4% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of PFSweb worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PFSweb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.11. 164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,890. The firm has a market cap of $206.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 50.69%.

PFSweb Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

