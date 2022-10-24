Potomac Capital Management Inc. Purchases 18,000 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Fathom worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fathom during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Fathom during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fathom during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fathom by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fathom by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTHM. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fathom to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fathom in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ FTHM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.91. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.12 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

