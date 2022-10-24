Potomac Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,188 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

DISH traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $14.02. 98,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.82. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 11.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $664,669.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,276,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 453,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,040,360. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

